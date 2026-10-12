Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones star in new 'Hexed' trailer

A new trailer for Hexed has arrived.

Walt Disney Animation Studios released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming original animated film on Monday.

Hexed follows "an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie Doe" who "discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe," according to its official description. "Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice, they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever."

Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones star as the voices of Billie and Alice. Also lending their voices are Jodie Foster, Walton Goggins, Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry.

Newly announced main voice talent in the film are Henry Winkler and Dan Stevens. Winkler plays Nigel, an all-knowing potoo bird who holds powerful secrets to the magical world of Hexe, while Stevens voices Hieronymous, Queen Celeste's blustering and self-important Grand Councilor of the Throne.

The star-studded voice cast also includes Brett Gelman, Samson Kayo, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches, Drew (McIntyre) Galloway, Cheri Oteri, Kathy Najimy, Wayne Knight, Alan Tudyk, Randall Park, Bill Farmer, Pat McAfee, Chris Parnell, Sarah-Nicole Robles, Rachel Dratch, Ariana Madix, Kellie Gerardi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Abraham Benrubi and Josh Dallas.

Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand directed the film that's co-directed by Josie Trinidad and written by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller.

Hexed arrives in theaters on Nov. 25.

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