Hall & Oates lawsuit has been resolved

Daryl Hall and John Oates had six No. 1 hits from 1977 to 1984.
Hall & Oates: Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates at the height of their musical fame in the early 1980s. (Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

In case you hadn’t heard, Daryl Hall and John Oates aren’t on speaking terms and there’s even a lawsuit that’s been filed between the two former bandmates.

According to AP, the two have “Resolved their dispute over a business partnership through arbitration, reaching a private ending after details of their rift went public in court documents filed in a 202.”

In a court report from Monday, details weren’t disclosed of the arbitration. However, “Attorneys for Hall noted the case received a final judgment in arbitration and they filed a proposed order for the judge, Nashville Chancellor Russell Perkins, to dismiss the case.”

What was the original dispute from 2023 about? According to AP, Hall accused Oates of blindsiding and betraying him, saying their relationship and his trust in Oates have deteriorated. Oates replied that he was “deeply hurt” that Hall was making “inflammatory, outlandish, and inaccurate statements” about him.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

