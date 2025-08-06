'Hamilton' coming to movie theaters to celebrate 10th anniversary

Lin-Manuel Miranda is Alexander Hamilton and Leslie Odom Jr. is Aaron Burr in 'Hamilton,' the filmed version of the original Broadway production. (Disney)

Don't miss your shot to be in the movie theater where it happens.

The filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton is coming to cinemas. This theatrical release will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. It arrives in theaters on Sept. 5.

This marks the first time Hamilton will be available to watch in theaters. An exclusive prologue called Reuniting the Revolution will appear along with the musical. It includes interviews with the original cast and its creators as they reflect on the impact Hamilton had on their lives.

Director Thomas Kail says the Hamilton team is thrilled the show will be in theaters.

"When we filmed Hamilton, we wanted to try to capture the feeling of being in the Richard Rodgers Theatre during that first year on Broadway," Kail said in a press release. "We're thrilled that audiences will now have the opportunity to experience it on the big screen."

A premiere screening event will take place on Sept. 3 at the Delacorte Theater in New York City. A limited number of advance tickets will be available on Aug. 11. There will also be a free ticket lottery distribution available at The Public Theater on Sept. 3 and a free standby line in Central Park. All of the advance ticket donations will go toward The Public Theater, where Hamilton debuted ahead of its Broadway transfer.

Hamilton tells the story of the titular American founding father. It won 11 Tony Awards and is inspired by the book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. Original Broadway cast members Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Phillipa Soo star alongside Miranda in the filmed version, which was captured in June 2016.

