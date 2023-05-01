Harrison Ford says the character of Indiana Jones will ride off into the sunset with him after 'Dial of Destiny'

While it is known that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the last time Harrison Ford portrays the whip-cracking archeologist, the actor says the June release will also be Indy's last big-screen adventure.

"This is the final film in the series..." he tells Total Film in a cover article, adding, "I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film."

There have also been rumors the character may be spun off into a small-screen project, but on this, Ford insists to Total Film, he will "not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition."

Ford, 80, calls making the "ambitious" fifth film a "joyous moment" for him, noting, "I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion."

There has been speculation for years that someone else would someday don the famous fedora. In the close of the fourth film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the hat literally lands at the feet of Shia LaBeouf's character, Indy's kid Mutt. However, Jones grabs it back before Mutt can try it on.

After that film fizzled, there were rumors Chris Pratt was being eyed to succeed Ford -- and while he didn't deny he was approached, Pratt insisted on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, "I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford...it was enough to scare me -- that was like, 'When I die, Indiana Jones dies.' And I'm like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day...?"

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters June 30 from Lucasfilm, which is owned by ABC News' parent company Disney.

