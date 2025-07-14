'Harry Potter' HBO series starts production, casts Neville Longbottom

Cameras have started rolling on HBO's Harry Potter series.

Production has started on the upcoming Harry Potter TV series at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England. The show is filming in the same location where all eight of the Harry Potter films were made.

HBO has also announced new members of the show's cast. Rory Wilmot will play the young Gryffindor wizard Neville Longbottom while Amos Kitson will play Harry Potter's cousin, Dudley Dursley.

Additionally, Louise Brealey will play flying instructor and Quidditch referee Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser will take on the role of wandmaker Garrick Ollivander.

As previously reported, newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play the golden trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the series.

HBO has released a behind-the-scenes photo of McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter, lighting-bolt-scar-on-the-forehead and all.

The upcoming show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by author J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series. Multiple seasons of the show are planned, with each one bringing the Harry Potter characters on new adventures.

The Harry Potter series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.