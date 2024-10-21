Have You Seen The Giant MTV Moonman Statue On I-4 In Sanford? Its From The Miami MTV Awards In 2004

MTV once played music, and once showed videos. Even as recently as 2004, actually. And in 2004 they had their annual MTV Music Awards show at American Airlines Center in Miami. At that show they had one of their huge Moonman statues posted outside. That Moonman still exists and now lives at a scrapyard in Sanford, Florida, at Acme Industrial Surplus. Your best bet at a good shot of the statue is getting onto westbound I-4 from highway 17. As you slide up that onramp you’ll see this:

MTV Moonman (Google Maps Streetview)

And here’s another street view shot as you pass quickly by a brief moment in American music history, sort of:

MTV Moonman (Google Maps Streetview)

