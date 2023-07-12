HBO dominates 75th Emmy nominations with 'Succession' leading Drama; 'Ted Lasso' top nommed Comedy

On Wednesday, July 12, the nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced live, and HBO's Succession led the pack with 27 nominations in the Drama category. The heralded drama also achieved a historic first: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin were all nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The show has already earned 13 Emmys.

HBO dominated the competition, with its The Last of Us getting the second-most nominations with 24, just ahead of the network's The White Lotus, with 23.

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso was the most-nominated comedy, picking up 21.

Here are the nominees in the major categories. The full list can be found here.

Community co-star and Black Lady Sketch Show Emmy nominee Yvette Nicole Brown did the honors from the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles alongside Television Academy chair Frank Scherma, who announced the awards show is scheduled for Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Outstanding Drama Series



Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series



Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series



BEEF

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Television Movie



Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us HBO

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal - The Last Of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Christina Applegate - Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader - Barry

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series



Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback - Swarm

Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong - BEEF



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series



Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome To Chippendales

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon - George & Tammy

Steven Yeun - BEEF



Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series



Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series



F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus

Theo James - The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Alan Ruck - Succession

Will Sharpe - The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome To Chippendales



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie



Maria Bello - BEEF

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis - Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



Murray Bartlett - Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee - BEEF

Ray Liotta - Black Bird

Young Mazino - BEEF

Jesse Plemons - Love & Death

Outstanding Talk Series



The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality competition program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

