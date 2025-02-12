Hear the Original Demo David Gilmour Recorded for 'Comfortably Numb', Including Different Lyrics

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 06: A general view of atmosphere is seen during the performance of Pink Floyd's "The Wall" at Yankee Stadium on July 6, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb is widely regarded as one of the greatest rock songs ever recorded. The guitar solo alone has been named the best solo ever in many music polls. And The Wall literally changed the game of how records are written, recorded, and received.

Now in a recent interview David Gilmour played the original demo he recorded when the band was writing the album and song. This was before Roger Waters had heard it, and subsequently wrote his own lyrics about an actual fever he had as a child. So the lyrics you’ll hear are ones Dave had written originally. Whether they were meant to be a place holder, or maybe inspiration for the final words, I don’t know, but its cool to hear where the song started.