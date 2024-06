Ann and Nancy Wilson were on Jimmy Fallon earlier in the week and they absolutely rocked the stage! Check them out performing “Barracuda’ and not missing a beat!

Heart’s tour will resume July 30th, performing with Def Leppard and Journey. This comes after canceling the European leg of their tour this Summer for a routine medical procedure for Nancy Wilson that will take 6-weeks for her to recover.

You can check out all of their upcoming tour dates here.