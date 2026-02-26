'Heated Rivalry' season 2 expected to air in April 2027

(L-R) Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in 'Heated Rivalry' on HBO Max (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Heated Rivalry is headed back to the cottage this summer.

Show creator Jacob Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady told CBS Mornings Thursday that season 2 of the hit hockey romance is set to begin shooting in August and is expected to air in April 2027.

"There will be more Heated Rivalry on your TVs, like, truly as soon as humanly possible," Tierney, who's currently writing the episodes, said.

"Like the best parts of this show, just enjoy the yearn," Brady added.

The hugely popular show, based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers book series, stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams as rivals-to-lovers hockey players Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander. Season 1 is available on HBO Max in the U.S.

In addition to yearning for season 2, fans will have to wait a little longer for Reid's next book about the couple. Unrivaled, her seventh book in the series, was pushed back from a Sept. 29 release date to June 1, 2027.

To tide fans over, you can catch Storrie as he makes his debut hosting SNL this weekend. You'll also soon be able to book a weekend at the Canadian cottage where the show filmed on Airbnb.

