Hollywood remembers 'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill

In this Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, actor Sam Neill attends a press conference at the Sitges Fantastic Film Festival in Sitges, Spain. (Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images, FILE)

The Hollywood community is remembering Sam Neill following news of his death Monday.

Toni Collette, who starred with Neill in 2014's A Long Way Down and 2002's Dirty Deeds, called Neill a "legend" in an Instagram tribute.

"I love you, dear Sam. You hero. You legend. You sweetheart. Our great friend. You are already missed so very much. Continue in peace wherever you are," Collette wrote.

Richard E. Grant, who co-starred with Neill in 2019's Palm Beach, remembered his longtime friend in an Instagram post.

"Knew @samneilltheprop for 3 decades and finally worked with him on PALM BEACH in 2018," Grant captioned the post, which included several photos of Neill. "An officer and a Gentleman in the truest sense. Guided and helped me through a very difficult time in my Life."

He added, "Sail on, kind Sir."

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who worked with Neill on 2022's Jurassic World Dominion, described Neill as a "deeply soulful and beautiful man."

"He was a friend and collaborator at a challenging time, and his strength gave us all strength," Trevorrow wrote in an Instagram tribute. "I'll remember him for his tranquility, his love of wine, and for the calm assuredness he brought to his characters. It's not every lifetime you get to befriend a legend. Forever grateful."

Fellow New Zealand actor Karl Urban expressed condolences for Neill's family and friends in a comment on Instagram.

"Sam was truly brilliant. An inspiration for many who followed in his trailblazing footsteps," he wrote. "A beautiful man, a national treasure who gave so much to New Zealand and the to world. God speed Sam."

Neill died Monday at the age of 78, according to a statement shared on the actor's social media account.

The veteran actor had revealed publicly in 2023 that he had undergone treatment for blood cancer, including taking a monthly chemotherapy drug, but had announced he was cancer-free in April this year.

In a statement released Monday, Neill's family and loved ones said the actor was cancer-free when he died.

"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life," the statement read. "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free."

The statement also expressed "deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care."

"More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss," it added.

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