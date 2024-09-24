Hootie & the Blowfish show re-scheduled due to weather concerns

Hootie and the Blowfish Hootie and the Blowfish perform during the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on Sept. 19, 2024. (Richard Thigpen)

Hootie & the Blowfish were set to take the stage Thursday night (9/26) at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, but has now been rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Helene. Thursday’s show will now take place un Sunday, 9/29.

All tickets will be honored for the new date.