On Hot Ones, *NSYNC reveals the truth about rumor they were cast in 'Star Wars: Attack of the Clones'

First We Feast

By Andrea Dresdale

Over the years, the Star Wars franchise has secretly cast celebrities in minor roles without acknowledging them — for example, Daniel Craig played a Stormtrooper in The Force Awakens. But what about the rumor that *NSYNC was cast in the 2002 prequel Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones? The group addressed it during their September 21 appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones.

The group told host Sean Evans it's partly true: Only Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez were offered the parts of Jedi in the film.

"Lance [Bass] and me were so butt-hurt," Justin Timberlake says, evidently still salty over the whole thing.

"But they got cut out anyway," Lance offers.

"When you guys cut out, we were, like, [secretly laughing]," Justin recalls.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!