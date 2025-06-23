'How to Train Your Dragon﻿' holds onto #1 at the box office for second straight week

The competition couldn't fly as high as How to Train Your Dragon at the box office.

Following its #1 debut upon its June 13 release, the live action remake of the 2010 DreamWorks animation spends another weekend in the top spot. Box Office Mojo reports that How to Train Your Dragon brought in an additional $37 million in its second frame, bringing its two-week total to about $160 million.

The highest-grossing debut of the weekend was 28 Years Later, which landed at #2. The zombie threequel, which follows 2002's 28 Days Later and 2007's 28 Weeks Later, earned a weekend total of $30 million.

Elio, the latest effort from Pixar, grabbed the #3 spot with $21 million in its debut. Rounding out the top five are Disney's live action Lilo & Stitch with $9.7 million and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning with $6.55 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. How to Train Your Dragon - $37 million

2. 28 Years Later - $30 million

3. Elio - $21 million

4. Lilo & Stitch - $9.7 million

5. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - $6.55 million

6. Materialists - $5.816 million

7. Ballerina - $4.535 million

8. Karate Kid: Legends - $2.424 million

9. Final Destination: Bloodlines - $1.885 million

10. Kuberaa - $1.75 million

