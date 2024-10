Tropicana Field's roof torn off by Hurricane Milton's winds Photo contributed by WTSP TV (contributed by NewsPath) (WTSP TV (contributed by NewsPath) /WTSP TV (contributed by NewsPath))

We’ll be seeing lots of pictures and footage of the damage Hurricane Milton brought to Florida but one shocking sight came overnight. The roof of Tropicana Field, aka The Trop, in St. Petersburg was blown right off.

What makes this worse, The Trop was serving as a housing area to 10,000 first responders waiting to help after Hurricane Milton.