"I am not dying": Richard Simmons apologizes for cryptic Facebook message

Richard Simmons is reaching out to fans after he posted a cryptic Facebook message about dying.

The fitness personality apologized on Monday for the message, writing, "Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying."

"It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have," he added. "Sorry for the confusion. Love, Richard."

Simmons said that he was dying but noted how everyone should live life to the fullest.

"I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am …. dying," he began. "Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."

"Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day," he continued. "Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy."

He ended his message by saying, "If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw it is called Live Like You Were Dying. Live today and don't forget to pray. Love, Richard."

Earlier this year, Simmons was in the headlines after it was announced that a biopic about him was in development.

Simmons addressed the biopic in a Facebook post and said that he had, "never given my permission for this movie."

"Don't believe everything you read," he added. "I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.