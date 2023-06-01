I Got To Talk All Things Rock With Buckcherry’s Stevie D

Jagermeister Music Tour PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 19: Stevie D of Buckcherry performs during the Jagermeister Music Tour at The Electric Factory on February 19, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Stevie D is a very big part of the reason Buckcherry reformed in the mid-2000′s. The band had essentially broken up and Josh Todd was doing a solo gig, when his old friend Stevie got in touch with him. He tells the story much better than I can so check out my interview with him, as they get ready for a tour that will see Buckcherry playing live all the way through December!

They’ll be rocking 5 different nights in Florida alone:

July 14th in Cocoa Beach at Area 142

July 15th in Ft. Lauderdale at the Culture Room

July 16th in Ft. Myers at The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

July 18th in Jacksonville at Underbelly, and

July 20th in Clearwater at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

