I Got To Talk All Things Rock With Buckcherry’s Stevie D

Stevie D is a very big part of the reason Buckcherry reformed in the mid-2000′s. The band had essentially broken up and Josh Todd was doing a solo gig, when his old friend Stevie got in touch with him. He tells the story much better than I can so check out my interview with him, as they get ready for a tour that will see Buckcherry playing live all the way through December!
They’ll be rocking 5 different nights in Florida alone:
July 14th in Cocoa Beach at Area 142
July 15th in Ft. Lauderdale at the Culture Room
July 16th in Ft. Myers at The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
July 18th in Jacksonville at Underbelly, and
July 20th in Clearwater at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
