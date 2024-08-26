"I see dead people (in HD)": Shyamalan's 'The Sixth Sense' and 'Signs' getting 4K releases

Just ahead of the Oscar-nominated movie's 25th anniversary, M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense is finally getting a 4K HD Digital release.

The Sixth Sense, which starred Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment and Toni Collette, and Night's acclaimed 2002 thriller Signs with Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix, will hit digital platforms for rent or purchase on Tuesday.

Both films are coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray disc on Oct. 22.

Both Sixth Sense and Signs' original negatives were scanned at 4K resolution and restored in High Dynamic Range, promising a quality of image not yet seen for either thriller.

Nominated for six Academy Awards, The Sixth Sense had Willis playing a therapist treating a young boy who purports to see dead people.

Signs had Gibson playing a widowed former preacher whose Pennsylvania farm becomes the focus of a creepy alien invasion.



An exclusive bundle, including both films and the filmmaker's hit Unbreakable, which starred Willis along with Samuel L. Jackson, will also be available on Aug. 27 at digital retailers.

