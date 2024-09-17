The ideal time to book holiday flights that will save you the most money

The holidays will be here before you know it and as you and I both know, waiting until the last second to book your flight won’t help your wallet any. So, when should you look to book your Thanksgiving and Christmas flights?

According to the travel site, Hopper, their lead economist Hayley Berg says you actually need to start shopping soon. She told CNBC, “The most important thing is for travelers to continue to think about planning now and booking in October.” Why so early? Well, she said, “That window of low prices is brief, but it can really pay off.”

If you want to fly somewhere for Thanksgiving this year, you’ll want to book in early October, that’s when flights will be at their lowest.

If you’re waiting until December to go somewhere for Christmas or to ring in the New Year, Berg said wait until Black Friday, Cyber Monday or the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, that’s when most of the travel industry drops their prices and has a big sale.