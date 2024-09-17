The ideal time to book holiday flights that will save you the most money

Ronald Reagan National Airport Passengers move through Ronald Reagan National Airport on Nov. 27, 2019, in Arlington, Virginia. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File)

By Jay Edwards

The holidays will be here before you know it and as you and I both know, waiting until the last second to book your flight won’t help your wallet any. So, when should you look to book your Thanksgiving and Christmas flights?

According to the travel site, Hopper, their lead economist Hayley Berg says you actually need to start shopping soon. She told CNBC, “The most important thing is for travelers to continue to think about planning now and booking in October.” Why so early? Well, she said, “That window of low prices is brief, but it can really pay off.”

If you want to fly somewhere for Thanksgiving this year, you’ll want to book in early October, that’s when flights will be at their lowest.

If you’re waiting until December to go somewhere for Christmas or to ring in the New Year, Berg said wait until Black Friday, Cyber Monday or the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, that’s when most of the travel industry drops their prices and has a big sale.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!