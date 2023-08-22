If You’re A Bowie Fan Here’s A Cool New Documentary You Can Watch Free, ‘Loving The Alien’

Head Of David British pop singer David Bowie in concert at Earl's Court, London during his 1978 world tour. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images) (Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Most people know David Bowie from his huge successful career spanning decades from the Ziggy Stardust era through the 80′s and his biggest hits like Let’s Dance. But Bowie was always recreating himself and creating new music and art up until his death in 2016. This documentary dives into these later years, some of his most experimental and creative according to the film’s creator, Maurice Jovan.

I’ll admit I’m a little biased about the film as Maurice is a friend of mine. In fact we do a rock show on the radio together called The Cat Named Mo Rock Show, which you can hear on Tampa’s 102.5 The Bone, from 4pm-6pm every Saturday, or stream episodes at this link.

Now I’m not just promoting this documentary because he’s a friend of mine. I’m promoting it because its free to watch. J/k. I’m promoting it because if you’re a David Bowie fan, then you should know that Mo is a superfan. And since he’s also a filmmaker, making a film about his favorite artist was a no-brainer.

Mo was even a guest on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast to talk about the doc.

Coinciding with the ability to download, “Loving The Alien,” my David Bowie Documentary, please listen to the discussion about it on @IAmJericho’s @TalkIsJericho podcast! https://t.co/RiPrB5SAaP — The Cat Named Mo Rock Show (@MoRockShow) August 22, 2023

So if you dig Bowie, you’ll dig Loving The Alien and you can watch it right here.

