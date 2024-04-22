"I'll always want to do more": Tom Holland on 'Spider-Man' movies

Tom Holland was at the Sands International Film Festival in St. Andrews, Scotland, over the weekend, where his new film collab with his brother Harry was screened. Tom stars in the short Last Call, which Harry co-wrote and directed.

To Deadline's Mike Fleming, Tom said he wants to do a fourth Spider-Man movie as much as the fans want him to be in one.

"The simple answer is that I'll always want to do Spider-Man films," Holland told the trade. "I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I'll always want to do more."

That said, it gets "complicated" after the more than $1.9 billion success of his third go-round as the hero, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we've cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Tom said. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

That movie saw Holland's Peter Parker teaming up with the previous big-screen incarnations of the hero, played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Holland also enthused, "This is the first time in this process that I've been part of the creative so early. It's just a process where I’m watching and learning. It's just a really fun stage for me."

He added, "Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we're not overdoing the same things."

