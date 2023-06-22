I’m Really Digging This !-Woman Cover Of ‘Hotel California’ On Bongos And A Chinese Zheng

Eagles Hotel California (Ethan)

By Ethan

I Googled this instrument and I maybe wrong, but I think its called a Zheng. And with some looping technology, some bongos, and a helluva lot of talent, this TikTok musician called hiji.mangsa creates a really cool all instrumental version of The Eagles Hotel California. For some reason its split into 2 parts, so here’s both.

@hiji.mangsa

Part 2 - Hotel California versi Alat Musik Tradisional China - Semakin ON FIRE #instumentalmusic #hotelcalifornia

♬ suara asli - hijimangsa - hijimangsa

