I’m Really Digging This !-Woman Cover Of ‘Hotel California’ On Bongos And A Chinese Zheng

I Googled this instrument and I maybe wrong, but I think its called a Zheng. And with some looping technology, some bongos, and a helluva lot of talent, this TikTok musician called hiji.mangsa creates a really cool all instrumental version of The Eagles Hotel California. For some reason its split into 2 parts, so here’s both.
@hiji.mangsa
Hotel California versi Alat Musik Tradisional China #hotelcalifornia #eagles #musik #instumentalmusic♬ suara asli - hijimangsa - hijimangsa
@hiji.mangsa
Part 2 - Hotel California versi Alat Musik Tradisional China - Semakin ON FIRE #instumentalmusic #hotelcalifornia♬ suara asli - hijimangsa - hijimangsa
©2023 Cox Media Group