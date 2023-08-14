'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' coming to digital on August 29

The fifth and final Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is coming to digital August 29 via platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu.

The movie, Ford's last go 'round as the swashbuckling archeologist, comes packed with special features for its digital debut, including making-of documentaries centering on the movie's stunts, costuming and production design and the digital wizardry that was used to de-age Ford by three decades for the movie's prologue sequence.

Also included will be features on shooting in the James Mangold-directed, Steven Spielberg-produced film, to which cast and crew traveled to Morocco, Sicily and New York.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was produced by Lucasfilm, which, like ABC News, is a subsidiary of Disney.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.