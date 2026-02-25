'Industry' renewed for fifth, final season at HBO

Even more Industry is on the way.

HBO has renewed its original drama series Industry for season 5, which the network says will be its last.

The fourth season of the series finishes its eight-episode run with the season finale's premiere on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, an hour earlier than usual, on both HBO and HBO Max.

It stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Kiernan Shipka and more.

Season 4 follows Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Abela) at the top of their game as a new fintech darling comes on to the London scene. As their romantic and professional relationships evolve over the course of the season, their friendship does, too.

Mickey Down and Konrad Kay created, showrun, write, direct and executive produce Industry.

"For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party. We’d like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one," Down and Kay said in a statement. "Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world class performances. Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill. It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.