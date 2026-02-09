Is 2026 the year the Eagles call it quits?

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 16: Don Henley and Joe Walsh of the Eagles perform during "History Of The Eagles Live In Concert" at the Bridgestone Arena on October 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

If you’ve never see the Eagles in concert and you’ve always wanted to, you might not want to wait much longer. According to Don Henley, 2026 might be the final year of touring for the band. Well, at least for Don...

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Don said, “I would like to spend more time with my family, and I would like to spend more time growing vegetables.”

Henley has four kids and a grandchild he’d like to see more of. At least he said he wanted to spend more time with them before he made the vegetable comment, one is considerably more important than the other.

He said he’d also like to travel more and not just while being out on tour. The type of traveling that doesn’t involve work. Don said, “We see the airports and the hotel room and the venue, and we don’t get out much.

“I’d like to go back to the places I’ve been and see more of those places before it all disappears.”

If you want to see Don and the boys, their residency at The Sphere starts back up February 21st, with select dates that run through March 28th. The only other show they currently have on their tour calendar is the Jazz Fest in New Orleans and they be performing on May 2nd.

You can check out their tour dates HERE.