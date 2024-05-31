Isabella Brown | Honoree for May 31st, 2024

Isabella Brown was nominated by her sister, Olivia, who said “My sister has dedicated their life to caring for ICU patients at Advent Health. Isabella’s care and compassion has saved countless lives and touched many hearts. They’ve sacrificed many nights and days to be beside patients who are fighting for their lives. I don’t know a better candidate for this, my sister is the most selfless individual, even sacrificing holidays just to care for a patient who was on my sisters mind.”

Isabella, as a way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive admission for 4 to the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex.

