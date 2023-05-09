It's showtime! Warner Bros. sets release date for Jenna Ortega in 'Beetlejuice 2'

Warner Bros. has apparently summoned Beetlejuice back to the land of the living.

Variety says the studio will reunite Michael Keaton with director Tim Burton for a sequel to the 1988 classic — and Burton will be directing the star of his hit Netflix show Wednesday, Jenna Ortega, in the lead role, to boot.

The trade also notes that Winona Ryder will be back to reprise her role as onetime goth girl icon Lydia Deetz, with Ortega playing her daughter.

The project will hit theaters September 6, 2024, and Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will be writing the script, according to the trade.

The 1988 film had Keaton playing the horny human haunter who is summoned by a recently deceased couple (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) to rid their beloved country home of a yuppie family from the city.

But they get more than they bargained for with Keaton's character, who unfortunately takes a shine to the still-living family's depressed teen daughter Lydia, who befriends the friendly ghosts.

