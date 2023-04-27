Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' ﻿canceled following Facebook Watch shutdown

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk is one of many shows that has been canceled as a result of Meta's decision to shut down Facebook Watch.

The talk show, produced by Westbrook Studios, featured Jada, her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter, Willow Smith, as they had serious discussions with special guests like Snoop DoggTiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart.

Deadline reports the show is being shopped around with hopes of finding a new home.

Red Table Talk was a Facebook Watch original. FB Watch was also behind shows like Peace of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. HensonSteve on Watch with Steve Harvey, The Biebers on Watch and more. None of the shows will be coming back with new seasons.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

