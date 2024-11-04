Jam good, meat GOOD: Iconic 'Friends' Thanksgiving trifle meal kit available to order

Friends fans can order everything they need this year to attempt a recreation of Rachel Green's infamous Thanksgiving trifle — except this recipe rightly separates the sweet jam and custard layers from the savory ingredients for an enjoyable eating experience.

"It's a trifle. First there's a layer of ladyfingers, then a layer of jam, then custard -- which I made from scratch -- then raspberries, more ladyfingers, then beef sautéed with peas and onions, then a little more custard, then bananas, and I put some whipped cream on top," Rachel excitedly tells the gang in the infamous season 6 Thanksgiving episode, before they realize she in fact made "half an English trifle and half a shepherd's pie" after the pages of her magazine got stuck together.

This year, HelloFresh is harkening back to that hilarious home-cooked mess with a redemption, the Rachel Green's Trifle meal kit, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the hit sitcom.

The limited-edition meal kit, which is available to order online now, includes all the ingredients to make a beef shepherd's pie and classic English trifle along with step-by-step recipe cards, a Friends apron and a custom trifle dish engineered with a center divider to serve the two side-by-side, keeping the savory ingredients contained separately from the sweet ingredients.

The trifle kit, which serves six people, costs $34.99 and does not require a HelloFresh subscription.

A limited number of kits will be available for online purchase each day from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, and orders will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis each day at 9 a.m. ET.

Customers can expect deliveries the week of Nov. 11, and the trifle dish will be shipped separately.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.