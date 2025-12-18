Jane Says: We are no longer a band

Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell has apologized back in September of 2024earlier in the year.
The band admitted that they made inaccurate statements about Perry’s mental health and have come together to resolve their differences.
However, Jane’s Addiction will not be reuniting, as they plan to focus on their separate musical endeavors.
According to TMZ, Dave Navarro and their other bandmates has filed a lawsuit against Perry.
Perry Farrell has issued a public apology for his actions on stage during a Jane's Addiction concert in Boston in September 2024, in which he attacked guitarist Dave Navarro. pic.twitter.com/GsJxKqiCzH— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) December 17, 2025