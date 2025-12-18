Jane Says: We are no longer a band

Jane's Addiction Perform At Trinity College Park Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction perform at Trinity College Park on June 28, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. (Kieran Frost/Redferns) (Kieran Frost/Redferns)
By Jay Edwards

Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell has apologized back in September of 2024earlier in the year.

The band admitted that they made inaccurate statements about Perry’s mental health and have come together to resolve their differences.

However, Jane’s Addiction will not be reuniting, as they plan to focus on their separate musical endeavors.

According to TMZ, Dave Navarro and their other bandmates has filed a lawsuit against Perry.

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

