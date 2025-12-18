Jane Says: We are no longer a band

Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction perform at Trinity College Park on June 28, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. (Kieran Frost/Redferns)

Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell has apologized back in September of 2024earlier in the year.

The band admitted that they made inaccurate statements about Perry’s mental health and have come together to resolve their differences.

However, Jane’s Addiction will not be reuniting, as they plan to focus on their separate musical endeavors.

According to TMZ, Dave Navarro and their other bandmates has filed a lawsuit against Perry.