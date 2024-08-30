Jason Griffin | Honoree for August 30th, 2024

Jason Griffin

Jason Griffin was nominated by his friend, Sam Richter, who saidJason is a Lieutenant and paramedic with the Groveland Fire Department. He is also a paramedic instructor and a rescue diver. Not only is he a great fireman and medic but he is a foster and adoptive parent and has 5 kids. Jason is always helping others and serving his community. If there is anyone I know that deserves to be recognized it is him.”

Jason, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive admission for 4 to Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!