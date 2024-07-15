Jay wants to introduce you to "Eggroll"

He’s looking for a “furever” home

Jay and Eggroll This sweet puppy is looking for a home.

By Jay Edwards

If you’ve been thinking about adding a 4-legged friend to the family, I have the perfect puppy for you!

Meet “Eggroll,’ this sweet 3-month old boy. He’s super smart, already house trained and his little tail doesn’t stop wagging!

How can you adopt him? You can visit out “Paws of Fame” by clicking here. You can also reach out to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando directly:

Thank you to our friends at Stanley Steemer of Central Florida for helping these amazing pets find their forever homes all across Central Florida.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

