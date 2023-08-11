Jeinly Ortiz | Honoree for August 11th, 2023

Jeinly was nominated by Angel who said “Sergeant Ortiz manages the School Resource Officer Unit for the City Kissimmee. Her staff say she’s the most supportive Sergeant. The students and school staff absolutely love her, and love seeing her at the schools. Sergeant Ortiz is always available to help the students and school staff in anything she can”.

Jeinly, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Bonefish Grill.

