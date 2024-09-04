Jenn Tran's journey on 'The Bachelorette' ends in dramatic final

Jenn Tran's journey on The Bachelorette didn't end with a happily ever after.

The 26-year-old physician assistant student ended up proposing to Devin Strader in Hawaii because she wanted to "choose herself in this journey." She also had a ring for him.

But during the after the final rose ceremony, Tran said that after leaving Hawaii, he started pulling away.

"It's been a really hard couple of months," Tran said. "We had left Hawaii engaged, it was the happiest day of my life. I thought I had found who I wanted to spend the rest of my life with."

"All the promises he had made to me of wanting to move somewhere together and wanting to have this future planned out," she continued, saying that his efforts were inconsistent and that he wasn't calling as much.

Tran said that they had a happy couple counseling appointment planned in August, but the night before their session, Tran said he broke off the engagement.

"He had basically said that he didn't love me anymore and didn't feel the same way," she said.

"He was making bold proclamations of love," she added. "Then suddenly the next day it was nothing."

During the after the final rose ceremony, she came face to face with her ex for the first time in a month and shared how heartbroken she was, while also confronting him about why he broke off their engagement the way he did over a phone call.

She also questioned him about why after ending their engagement, he followed a former contestant on the previous season of The Bachelor, Maria Georgas, on Instagram.

"It completely invalidated our entire relationship, everything we felt for each other," she told him.

Strader didn't have any response for her other than he was "regretfully late" in letting her know how he was feeling the entire time and that he "can't excuse" following Georgas on Instagram.

