Jennifer Aniston to star in series inspired by Jennette McCurdy memoir 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'

Jennifer Aniston will star in a series inspired by Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died.

The drama-comedy will consist of 10 episodes made for Apple TV+. McCurdy serves as a writer, executive producer and the showrunner of the series alongside Ari Katcher.

McCurdy's #1 New York Times bestselling memoir recounts her struggles as a former child actor as she dealt with her overbearing and domineering mother.

Apple TV+ describes the upcoming series as a dramedy that "will center on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid’s show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as 'a starlet’s mother.'”

Aniston will play the starlet's mother in the series. She'll also executive produce the show. Sharon Horgan, Tom Ackerley and Jerrod Carmichael are among several other executive producers on the project.

This marks another collaboration between Aniston and Apple TV+. The actress stars in and executive produces the service's drama series The Morning Show.

McCurdy is known for her time playing Sam on the Nickelodeon series iCarly. She reprised that role in the spinoff series Sam & Cat.

I'm Glad My Mom Died was published on Aug. 9, 2022. It has spent over 80 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.