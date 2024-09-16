Jeremy Allen White says seeing 'The Bear' co-stars winning Emmys is "beautiful"

In an upset, Hacks beat The Bear for Outstanding Comedy Series at Sunday night's Emmy Awards, but the FX series still walked away with an mantel full of awards for its second season. In fact, it beat its previous record, snagging 11.

Jeremy Allen White won for a second year in a row in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy category; Ebon Moss- Bachrach also repeated in the Best Supporting Actor category. Liza Colón-Zayas became the first Latina to win in the Supporting Actress category.

At the Creative Arts Emmys prior to Sunday's show, White's onscreen brother and mom, Jon Bernthal and Jamie Lee Curtis, snagged respective Emmys in the Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress categories for the series.

Backstage, White was in the mood to celebrate. "The fact that ... Jamie and Bernthal won last weekend and that was so beautiful getting to see Lisa — I was ... backstage and I got to go in the wings and watch her accept. And that was just the greatest."

Jeremy also called co-star Lionel Boyce's nomination "so massive," saying, "Everybody does such beautiful work on the show. And yeah, to see them recognized, it just it makes me so happy."

Meanwhile, also backstage, Colón-Zayas says her win was for all the Tinas out there: women of a certain age who are still working hard to realize their dreams. "I really want us to ... remember our worth. And we, all our voices, our stories, are compelling, they are many and they are profitable. So let's all start paying attention."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.