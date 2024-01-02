Jeremy Renner pays respect to staff at Reno Hospital 1 year after his snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner showed his deepest gratitude to those who helped him during his near-fatal snowplow accident one year after the incident.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the two-time Academy Award-nominated actor shared a picture of himself sitting in a RennerVation Foundation firetruck, while revealing his visit to Reno Hospital in Nevada where he was treated for the accident last year.

"Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and [pizza]!!!!" he wrote in the caption. "Stopped by to see kids/superheroes , first responders, and doctors, nurses and staff at Reno hospital Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all."

"Thank you and this community for keeping me here.. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude #loveandtitanium," he added.

Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" when he was run over by his unmanned snowcat, a piece of 7-ton snow plow equipment, on Jan. 1, 2022 in Reno, Nevada, officials said. He was airlifted to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery on Jan. 2.

After being released from the hospital, the Hawkeye actor revealed he broke more than 30 bones from the mishap.

Last month, the Marvel star announced via an Instagram post that he'd be releasing a "new musical diary" called "Wait" which documents the "story of life, death, recovery, all things learned along the way" to mark the anniversary of the New Year's Day accident.

"I can’t wait to share more with you. #waitforme #laketahoe," he added in the caption.

