Jesse was nominated by his sister, Denise Smith, who said “Jesse Smith is a Firefighter, Paramedic and Rescue diver at an Orlando Department.

Faithful first responder. Goes without sleep. Works 90-100 hours some weeks when necessary. Strong, brave and faithful”

Jesse, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive Sunday Brunch for 4 at Bonefish Grill.

