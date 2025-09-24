Jessica Chastain is 'not aligned' on Apple TV+'s decision to postpone 'The Savant'

Jessica Chastain is opening up about Apple TV+'s decision to postpone the debut of The Savant.

A spokesperson for Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that the thriller series' debut would be postponed to a future date. It was supposed to premiere on Friday.

Chastain took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts on the series' delay.

"I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They've been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we're not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant," Chastain said.

The actress went on to detail the "unfortunate amount of violence in the United States" that has occurred "in the last five years since we’ve been making the show."

"The kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country," Chastain wrote. "These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted."

Chastain wrote she has "never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn't so relevant, unfortunately it is. The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever."

She ended her post by saying while she respects Apple's decision to pause The Savant's release for now, she remains "hopeful the show will reach audiences soon."

"Until then, I'm wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I'll let you know if and when The Savant is released," Chastain wrote.

