Jimmy Fallon pre-celebrates 10th anniversary of his 'Tonight Show'

Ahead of NBC's two-hour on-air celebration on Tuesday, May 14, Jimmy Fallon and the leader of his house band, The Roots' Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, looked back at 10 years of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at a special celebration.

On Thursday evening, June 9, at the Roxy Cinema in New York City, Jimmy and Tariq screened a highlight reel of the forthcoming anniversary show and participated in a Q&A, with The Roots' head emcee moderating.

One of the questions Jimmy fielded was how he sees The Tonight Show in another decade, to which he joked the host will be an AI-generated version of him.

The festivities continued at an after-party at the city's Oyster Bar, which has incidentally hosted after-parties for Fallon's pre-Tonight Show gig, Saturday Night Live.

