Jimmy Page’s Most Famous Guitar, His ‘59 Sunburst Les Paul, Was Originally Joe Walsh’s Guitar.

Yes, Jimmy Page’s Most Famous Guitar, His ‘59 Sunburst Les Paul That Has Been On Most Zeppelin Songs, Was Joe Walsh’s, originally. Jimmy had been a Fender Telecaster player in his Yardbirds years, and even recorded the first Led Zeppelin album with that Tele. But when Zeppelin were on their first tour, Joe Walsh, who hadn’t yet joined the Eagles but was still running the James Gang, thought that Jimmy needed a Les Paul. But not just any Les Paul, his ‘59 Sunburst Les Paul Custom.

This is the guitar you hear on many of Led Zeppelin’s biggest riffs, like Whole Lotta Love.

Here’s the story as Jimmy recounted it on his Instagram page:

