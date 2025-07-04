Joey Russo |Honoree for July 4th, 2025

Joey was nominated by his friend Patrick Bradac who said, “Joey deserves to be honored because of his persistence in the first responder field, his commitment to his work, he knows his job is to protect and serve the people of Altamonte Springs and he understands the duties that are given to him. And he as a person, is a great role model and is the most loyal friend anyone could ask for. If anyone deserves this, it’s Joey.”

Joey, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $75 Gift Card to Shake Shack.

