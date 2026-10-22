John Anderson has passed away at the age of 71

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Musician John Anderson performs onstage during day 3 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Country Music Hall of Fame member John Anderson died at age 71. John’s family announced the sad news with a post on John’s official social media accounts, including this post on Instagram below from John Anderson’s family, which stated:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend.

To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special.

We are completely heartbroken.

His music will live on, but for us, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories we will carry with us forever.

Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Country music artists from around the world have left comments or posted on social media to remember John. Below are just some of the tributes pouring in from the Country music community.

Blake Shelton

Tim McGraw

John Rich

Chris Janson

Shenandoahband

The Country Music Hall Of Fame