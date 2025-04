It’s been more than 30 years since John Cafferty has released new music, but all that’s about to change thanks to Bruce Springsteen! Bruce is the one that encouraged John to get back in the studio and he did.

John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band have a new album out April 11th called “Sound of Waves” and John joined Jay to discuss not only the album, but he’s coming to the Sunshine State too, along with Rick Springfield, John Waite and more! Have a listen...