John Krasinski named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2024

John Krasinski is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2024.

The magazine made the announcement for its annual Sexiest Man Alive issue, which includes an interview with the actor exclusive to People.



Upon hearing the news that he was named Sexiest Man Alive, the actor told People that he thought he was "being punked."



"Just immediate blackout," he said. "Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up usually, thinking, 'Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?' And yet it was the day you guys did it. You really raised the bar for me."



In his interview with the magazine, he talked about his life as an actor, including his roles as Jim Halpert from The Office, and his work in A Quiet Place, which he co-wrote, directed and starred in with his wife, actress Emily Blunt.



Krasinski said working with Blunt was "one of the most thrilling processes I've ever had, because I'd never worked with Emily."

The actor said that he met Blunt in 2008 in a restaurant and as soon as he shook her hand, he said he "just knew" that she was the one.



When he told Blunt that he was named Sexiest Man Alive, he said she was "very excited."



"There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her," he said.



They've been married for 14 years and share two daughters: Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.



"It's a phenomenal thing to get to be in this family and be a dad," he added. "It's changed my life completely."



