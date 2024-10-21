John Mellencamp statue unveiled at Indiana University

John mellencamp NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee John Mellencamp performs onstage during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame) (Larry Busacca)

Over the weekend, John Mellencamp and family were at Indiana University for not only their homecoming weekend, but something very special for John. They unveiled a statue honoring John, even though he didn’t actually attend the University.

John actually attended Vincennes University in Indiana, but he’s from Bloomington, where Indiana University is located. John actually received an honorary doctorate from IU in 2000, so he’s a big deal around there!

Not only did John watch the game and take in the Homecoming festivities, but he also appeared on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” and took the time to play a few songs.