Keanu Reeves HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Keanu Reeves attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Mark your calendars now, we have a date with John Wick!

To celebrate its 10 year anniversary, John Wick will return to theaters for two days only... Sunday, November 3rd, and Wednesday, November 6th.

As an added bonus, the 10th anniversary screenings will also feature an exclusive sneak peek of Ballerina, a spinoff in the John Wick universe coming next year.

You can get the info on tickets and theaters HERE.