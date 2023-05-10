Johnny Depp reportedly directing Al Pacino in 'Modi'

Depp and Pacino on the set of 'Donny Brasco' -- Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

Johnny Depp is getting behind the camera for the first time since 1997's The Brave, and The Wrap says he'll be directing his Donny Brasco co-star Al Pacino.

The Oscar-winning Godfather actor will reportedly play art collector Maurice Gangnat in Modi, a World War I-era film centering on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Riccardo Scamarcio, who played the heavy in John Wick: Chapter 2, will portray the titular artist.

Producer Barry Navidi has also worked with Pacino before, including his Oscar-nominated turn as Shylock in a filmed adaptation of Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice in 2004. Navidi says of the passion project, "Our incredible cast, coupled with the vision, wit and sensitivity I know Johnny will bring behind the camera, will make this a dream come true."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

