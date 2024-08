Jon Bon Jovi appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show recently and he shared his recovery after his vocal chord surgery.

At one point, he said “It was hard because you speak and you say... Okay, I sound like me. When you hear yourself back through the speakers, that’s when you hear yourself for the first time and I didn’t sound like me. “But that was 16 months ago,” he said. “So, that threw me for a loop. And you have to get over that. And the healing wasn’t done yet. That’s all.”