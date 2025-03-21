Jon Lovitz Heckles Back At A Crazy Religious Heckler Outside the Capital Theatre in Clearwater

jon lovitz
By Ethan

This guy was yelling at all of us outside of the Bret Michaels Party Gras at the Sound in Clearwater a few months back. Apparently he just likes to yell at people about his crazy religious views, no matter how much people wish he would just go away.

Well comedian and actor Jon Lovitz was doing a show at the Capital Theatre in downtown Clearwater and decided to try to talk to the guy. To which he just called names and yelled at too, so he yelled back a little. And obviously Jon is way more educated on the bible than this guy claims to be, lol.

